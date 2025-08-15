Previous
A Wash Out by jamibann
I'm afraid that after weeks of beautiful weather in Scotland, Ballater Games had to close early due to a massive thunder, lightening and hail storm which passed through yesterday early afternoon, leaving the grounds fairly flooded and deemed unsafe to continue. What a shame - a year of hard work and organisation, ruined by an hour of weather. Lots of disappointed spectators and competitors too. Still, there's always next year, and from 9.30 am until 2 pm the weather was lovely.

This was taken from where I was standing, doing my job of monitoring access to the Patron's Enclosure, looking at the area where the dancers prepare themselves whilst waiting to compete. Everyone made a bee-line for that small bit of shelter.

Today looks grey, but hopefully dry for our lady golfers!
Issi Bannerman

Dorothy ace
Oh No!!! After all the hard work of you and many others. Sad for everyone and the spectators. Till next year!
Enjoy looking at the expressions on the faces.
August 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Dorothy wrote! Hope you have good weather for your round of golf.
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh no what a disappointment. Looks like you had similar weather to what we had yesterday.
August 15th, 2025  
julia ace
Oh how disappointing for all.. You captured the rain very well..
August 15th, 2025  
