A Wash Out

I'm afraid that after weeks of beautiful weather in Scotland, Ballater Games had to close early due to a massive thunder, lightening and hail storm which passed through yesterday early afternoon, leaving the grounds fairly flooded and deemed unsafe to continue. What a shame - a year of hard work and organisation, ruined by an hour of weather. Lots of disappointed spectators and competitors too. Still, there's always next year, and from 9.30 am until 2 pm the weather was lovely.



This was taken from where I was standing, doing my job of monitoring access to the Patron's Enclosure, looking at the area where the dancers prepare themselves whilst waiting to compete. Everyone made a bee-line for that small bit of shelter.



Today looks grey, but hopefully dry for our lady golfers!