Another Adventure by jamibann
Another Adventure

On Sunday we set off in the car for Kinloch Hourn, the end of the road, literally, with a plan to walk 11 km (weighed down with our 13 kilo back packs) to Barisdale Bay - where Corbett No. 38 was patiently waiting for us. Then, of course, we planned to walk back out again. The weather was very favourable, so it was a great opportunity. This was taken as we walked in to the campsite at Barrisdale. Campsite is quite a loose word, by the way - a field with a very dirty bothy, and a functioning toilet.

Day One : We stopped on the drive over for an early lunch at Laggan and then completed the drive to Kinloch Hourn. Once there we started our walk in, taking us 3.5 hours, and set up camp for the night. A delicious dehydrated meal was consumed, and a lovely friendly group of midgies descended as soon as the sun started to go down. Our food was consumed pacing up and down and through a midge head-net. Not easy! Managed to keep them out of the tent, more or less. After a terrible night's sleep (or lack of it ...) we were ready for the next day's adventure - Corbett No. 38.

More tomorrow.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

