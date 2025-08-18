Previous
Next
Corbett No. 38 by jamibann
Photo 4309

Corbett No. 38

Sgurr a'choire-bheithe. We managed our walk on Monday - a very warm, windless day. We suffered enormously with the heat (how unusual in Scotland, especially in the mountains), but also the lack of sleep took its toll. This was taken at the top of our Corbett, but we still had a long way to go. John was not happy at having to climb up onto the rock for this photo op! He was pretty tired at this time. But just look at that view!

We then walked down/along the ridge that you can see behind him dropping down to the loch, and then came back on ourselves, completing our circuit of just over 26 km.

An 10 hour trek with a lot of elevation, but we felt so good when we made it back to base. A cold beer would have been lovely, but that had to wait for another day! :-)

18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Not my idea of fun, but I'm so glad you enjoy it
August 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
I could never do that, not even for this wonderful view! Amazing how fit you guys are.
August 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact