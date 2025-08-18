Corbett No. 38

Sgurr a'choire-bheithe. We managed our walk on Monday - a very warm, windless day. We suffered enormously with the heat (how unusual in Scotland, especially in the mountains), but also the lack of sleep took its toll. This was taken at the top of our Corbett, but we still had a long way to go. John was not happy at having to climb up onto the rock for this photo op! He was pretty tired at this time. But just look at that view!



We then walked down/along the ridge that you can see behind him dropping down to the loch, and then came back on ourselves, completing our circuit of just over 26 km.



An 10 hour trek with a lot of elevation, but we felt so good when we made it back to base. A cold beer would have been lovely, but that had to wait for another day! :-)



