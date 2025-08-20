Previous
The Walk In by jamibann
Photo 4311

The Walk In

This was taken on Tuesday as we walked back from Barisdale to Kinloch Hourn. I loved how cloud was hugging the mountain tops. We made it back to the car by lunchtime and then drove to Invergarry for a nice meal and a beer! We're now in Spean Bridge at the lovely Burnbank Lodges (where we've already stayed a couple of times). It's really nice to have a bit of comfort again - and NO midgies, at least inside. Oh, and phone signal and internet. And it's JB's birthday today, so looking forward to a nice meal at The Old Pines Restaurant - after today's walk, of course.

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Such a glorious view. Happy birthday to your Him!! 🎈
August 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful view and scene. Happy Birthday to JB and have a fabulous meal xx
August 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact