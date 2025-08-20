The Walk In

This was taken on Tuesday as we walked back from Barisdale to Kinloch Hourn. I loved how cloud was hugging the mountain tops. We made it back to the car by lunchtime and then drove to Invergarry for a nice meal and a beer! We're now in Spean Bridge at the lovely Burnbank Lodges (where we've already stayed a couple of times). It's really nice to have a bit of comfort again - and NO midgies, at least inside. Oh, and phone signal and internet. And it's JB's birthday today, so looking forward to a nice meal at The Old Pines Restaurant - after today's walk, of course.



