Glen Gloy

Walking the Scottish Corbetts takes you to places you'd never otherwise go! Glen Gloy is a tiny glen near Spean Bridge, and the end of the road is a good start point for our 39th Corbett - Beinn Larruin. This is taken looking down over the glen as we descended. You can see the road we drove in on - one of those roads where you pray that if you meet a car that it's near a passing spot and doesn't involve reversing too far. We met only one, and it was right at a passing place. Phew. I hate reversing under pressure!



This was a lovely, straightforward walk, albeit pathless like most of the Corbetts seem to be. In the evening we went out to the Old Pines, which didn't disappoint. Must be the best cuisine in the area, and it is amusing to watch the goats and geese wandering about the grounds of the small hotel. We were also amused to realise that we last ate there (I checked on Strava) on the 23rd August last year, when we'd walked the Grey Corries on a very, very windy day. Another wonderful thing we love about the Corbetts is that we get magnificent views over the highest mountains that we've already walked. It's lovely to pick the Munros out and remember the days when we walked them and the experiences gained from each and every one! Loving our Corbett journey, despite the lack of footpaths!



