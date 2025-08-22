Previous
All that's left!

Just a solitary chimney remaining of what must have been a house, once upon a time. It was a good marker for finding the small bridge over the river Turret in Glen Roy, yesterday, on our walk. It was another lovely day and we ticked off two Corbetts (Nos. 40 & 41), both called Carn Dearg (Red Hill), believe it or not. One south of Glen Eachach and the other north. And there's a third in the area - but we're keeping it for another day! We had a lovely walk, and although the hills were somewhat dull in themselves, the area of Glen Roy was beautiful and there were lots of things of interest in the various river valleys. Photo taken by JB.
ace
@jamibann
Kathy A ace
That's an amazing find.
August 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
The chimney is always the last to go isn't it
August 22nd, 2025  
