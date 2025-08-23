Stob Ban from Sgurr Innse

Yesterday's walk was an absolute treat! A mere 13.5 km, and most of it was on path! A rare occurrence these days. Two lovely rocky Corbetts - just what I like. I'm not a fan of the brown featureless lumps of hill! Ha ha.



This is about 3/4 way up our first hill of the day, looking over to Stob Ban, a Munro we did in March 2023. Another great moment to reminisce. You can see the track in (about 6km to the wee bothy (Leacach) at the base of the hill. There was a bit of snow about when we did it, and I remember JB wanted to come down over the slabs (he does not like a straight up and down walk). The slabs (you can see them to the right of the summit top, at the bealach) were very wet, slippery and tricky. I was not too happy. But we made it back down. I had been suffering from an injured achilles at the time and I also remember changing into trainers for the long walk back in, rather than bashing my achilles with my boots over an extended march back to the car. Ah, memories are made of this.



Another walk scheduled today, then we're heading over to Fort Augustus for a night.