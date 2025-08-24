Keeping a watchful eye

Yesterday's walk up to Carn a' Chuillin was lovely. A long walk in via a Hydro track (not too exciting ...) followed by a hard slog across moorland and steep grassy slopes to reach the rocky ridge, and then an easy walk across the ridge to the summit. We sat on top of rocks, above a red kite for ages watching it fly and swoop over the moorland, no doubt looking for prey. It's not often you have the opportunity to sit and watch a bird like this from above. I did take pictures, but didn't have a zoom big enough to get good images - just enough to confirm the type of bird. That red tail is quite distinctive. Then it was across the moorland picking up the Hydro track for our route march back to the car. This little fellow was interested in what we were up to!



We then spent the night at the Lovat hotel in Fort Augustus and sampled their tasting menu, in the Station Road restaurant. What a delight at the end of our walking week - started on Sunday last week camping in a field and ended today in a beautiful hotel. Such good fortune. Breakfast coming up!