Photo 4317
River Oich, Fort Augustus
If my googling is correct, this is the remaining tower of the bridge that once carried a railway over the River Oich at Fort Augustus. It looked quite mysterious with the mist sitting over the hills. Seen on our walk-about on Sunday morning.
26th August 2025
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Kathy A
This is fabulous. I also did some googling and apparently the tower is referred to as the Loch Ness River Tower or River Ness Tower as it stands near the confluence with Loch Ness.
August 26th, 2025
Carole G
Love that misty layer
August 26th, 2025
