Safe Travels to Canada

My daughter's photo. Her BF has set off on a new adventure, and she plans to follow by the year end. For some time, he has been unhappy in Norway, and so they applied for visas to live and work in Canada. He flew out on Monday. They hope to establish themselves in Halifax. Our daughter is staying put in Oslo until one of them gets a job in Canada, but she has to travel before January otherwise her visa will not be valid. Anyway, Ed has arrived in Halifax and I wish him all the very best in his job hunt. A brave move for the two of them, but they're the right age and stage to be doing it.