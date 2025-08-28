Sign up
Photo 4319
Yesterday's Walk
Yesterday the 'girls' had an early start, with a drive over to Blair Atholl with a plan of walking through Glen Tilt and Glen Dee back to the Linn of Dee - a 36km, fairly low level linear walk.
We made it through sun and rain - and had a lovely day out. This was taken at a bridge over the River Tilt at our morning tea stop, just a couple of hours into the walk.
A great group of ladies, and only one less than 60 years of age. I'm not in the photo, but my rucksack is!
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
5
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4529
photos
188
followers
119
following
1183% complete
View this month »
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th August 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
What a great image of this lovely group. You make a 36 km walk seem like a gentle stroll!!
August 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of your lovely looking walking partners, a great background too.
August 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image of you all
August 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Happy girls!
August 29th, 2025
julia
ace
Those ladies mean business.. Good on you all..
August 29th, 2025
