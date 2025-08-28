Previous
Yesterday's Walk by jamibann
Yesterday's Walk

Yesterday the 'girls' had an early start, with a drive over to Blair Atholl with a plan of walking through Glen Tilt and Glen Dee back to the Linn of Dee - a 36km, fairly low level linear walk.

We made it through sun and rain - and had a lovely day out. This was taken at a bridge over the River Tilt at our morning tea stop, just a couple of hours into the walk.

A great group of ladies, and only one less than 60 years of age. I'm not in the photo, but my rucksack is!
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
judith deacon
What a great image of this lovely group. You make a 36 km walk seem like a gentle stroll!!
August 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of your lovely looking walking partners, a great background too.
August 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely image of you all
August 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Happy girls!
August 29th, 2025  
julia ace
Those ladies mean business.. Good on you all..
August 29th, 2025  
