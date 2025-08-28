Yesterday's Walk

Yesterday the 'girls' had an early start, with a drive over to Blair Atholl with a plan of walking through Glen Tilt and Glen Dee back to the Linn of Dee - a 36km, fairly low level linear walk.



We made it through sun and rain - and had a lovely day out. This was taken at a bridge over the River Tilt at our morning tea stop, just a couple of hours into the walk.



A great group of ladies, and only one less than 60 years of age. I'm not in the photo, but my rucksack is!