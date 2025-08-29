Previous
Glen Tilt by jamibann
Glen Tilt

I do like a sheep photo. I loved this mum and babe pair posing in front of the old cottage - especially the little brown patch on babe's back.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
Such a beautiful composition and capture. I love the old cottage and what's left of the stone wall. I am also a sheep lover, as my uncle had a huge sheep farm and we spent all our school holidays there. These two are just too cute :-)
August 29th, 2025  
Shirley
A lovely composition and image
August 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Love that little brown patch. Beautiful composition
August 29th, 2025  
julia
Love the cottage.. Not much difference between Mum and Bub..
August 29th, 2025  
