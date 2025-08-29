Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4320
Glen Tilt
I do like a sheep photo. I loved this mum and babe pair posing in front of the old cottage - especially the little brown patch on babe's back.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4529
photos
188
followers
119
following
1183% complete
View this month »
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th August 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful composition and capture. I love the old cottage and what's left of the stone wall. I am also a sheep lover, as my uncle had a huge sheep farm and we spent all our school holidays there. These two are just too cute :-)
August 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely composition and image
August 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love that little brown patch. Beautiful composition
August 29th, 2025
julia
ace
Love the cottage.. Not much difference between Mum and Bub..
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close