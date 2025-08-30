Sign up
Photo 4321
Water Crossing
One of three water crossings we had to do on Thursday. Just as well we have had a dry summer and there's not much water in the rivers!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4530
photos
188
followers
119
following
1183% complete
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th August 2025 4:21pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous storytelling capture, at least the ladies are all well wrapped up.
August 30th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Love this - I can almost feel I’m there
August 30th, 2025
