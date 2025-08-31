Bynack Lodge

The ruins of Bynack Lodge came towards the end of our walk on Thursday. I had hoped for a coffee stop here as I wanted to get some images of the old Lodge, but had to make do with this one from afar, as it was raining, and no-one was keen to make any detours at that point - and I didn't want to get behind!



A good friend of dad's from the 60's, Donald McDonald (Bynack), was brought up here, and the family were simply known locally as the Bynacks. Donald Bynack was a gamekeeper and when dad arrived in Braemar as the new bobby, Donald used to tease him that he didn't know his beat (which contained half of the Cairngorm mountain range). This throw away comment inspired dad to plan to walk the entire boundary of his beat - 100 miles, 20 Munros, so no-one could ever say that to him again. He set off alone one day in July 1967 with his rucksack and his tent. It took him seven days and six nights. He gained a lot of respect from Donald!