Tee-Off 2pm, Banchory by jamibann
Tee-Off 2pm, Banchory

I think you've seen these lads before - Bill, JB and Mike. We have 3 annual rounds of golf with them and we had a lovely outing yesterday in the sunshine at Banchory. The boys go out in a 3-ball, as do the girls. Bill (left) has two new hips, and is doing really well - he had the most stableford points yesterday - beating both me and Shirley by one point. Mike (right) is getting married to Shirley next month. We are all very excited about it! P.S. John is not that small - both Bill and Mike are pretty tall!
Diana ace
A lovely shot of the golf buddies before tee off. Always fun to play with friends, especially when one has a good round.
September 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
Keen to tee off..
September 3rd, 2025  
Christina ace
Great shot
September 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
they look like trouble :) !!
September 3rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely story telling
September 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Bill and Mike must have been in a growbag.
September 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo fabulous to laugh at babs comment… It’s a beautiful capture of the boz… wonderful
September 3rd, 2025  
