Tee-Off 2pm, Banchory

I think you've seen these lads before - Bill, JB and Mike. We have 3 annual rounds of golf with them and we had a lovely outing yesterday in the sunshine at Banchory. The boys go out in a 3-ball, as do the girls. Bill (left) has two new hips, and is doing really well - he had the most stableford points yesterday - beating both me and Shirley by one point. Mike (right) is getting married to Shirley next month. We are all very excited about it! P.S. John is not that small - both Bill and Mike are pretty tall!