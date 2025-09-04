Sign up
Previous
Photo 4326
Autumn Vibes
Can't believe how quickly Autumnal temperatures and colours are creeping into the countryside and our garden. Summer is gone I guess!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25


Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views

Fav's

Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
4th September 2025 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
