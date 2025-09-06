Braemar Gathering

Today was the Braemar Games. What a wonderful spectacle, once again. No doubt in my mind that it is the best Games around. But I'm a little biased.



The weather was pleasant, not hot, cold, rainy or windy. Just nice. The performances were as impressive as ever. I am lucky enough to get to sit with my SiL in the Private Enclosure, next to the Royal Box - thanks to dad having been President of the Games for 5 years. We got great views of the Royals arriving, and Johanna Lumley was a guest this year.



The boys in Doddie's tartan turned up for the Tug of War, against the local Estates (Balmoral and Invercauld), and included Rob Wainright, Scottish Rugby player, and Mark Beaumont, Scottish long distance cyclist and two of Doddie Weir's sons.



A great day out for me and the camera and I also caught up with some friends there. What more to ask for?



Above photo is of the Massed Pipe Bands arriving - all 10 of them. A great spectacle.



Come Over The Hills to the Braemar Gathering - Always the first Saturday in September.