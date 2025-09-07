The Dancers

We had a great view of the dancers yesterday. It's such a different world from when I was little and competed in the dancing competitions. Even the youngest girls wear make up on and they are immaculately turned out with their hair in perfect buns. At their ages, we would have been in white shirt, tie and white socks, and probably a pony tail! The buns and full regalia came at a later stage - but never the make up!



I love this photo of the wee ones going up onto the dancing board. You can see a young lad is just stepping up. There are not many boys who dance or compete, but it's great to see them when they do.



Another busy week ahead for me, so I'll be regaling you with Gathering photos all week, I suspect!