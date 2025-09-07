Previous
The Dancers by jamibann
The Dancers

We had a great view of the dancers yesterday. It's such a different world from when I was little and competed in the dancing competitions. Even the youngest girls wear make up on and they are immaculately turned out with their hair in perfect buns. At their ages, we would have been in white shirt, tie and white socks, and probably a pony tail! The buns and full regalia came at a later stage - but never the make up!

I love this photo of the wee ones going up onto the dancing board. You can see a young lad is just stepping up. There are not many boys who dance or compete, but it's great to see them when they do.

Another busy week ahead for me, so I'll be regaling you with Gathering photos all week, I suspect!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing, isn't it? I bought my first lipstick when I was 16 with my first pay packet from a Summer job in a pharmaceutical factory! Nice candid.
September 7th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What a wonderful shot. Love that they are each in their own world. Thanks for the narrative as well-adds such a dimension to the photo
September 7th, 2025  
julia ace
They look very smart, and concentrating on their moves..
September 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I agree - and the hair do also - so much work. However I think it so good that discipline and turn-out is important as much as the dance itself!
September 7th, 2025  
