The Runners

These are the runners, heading off to do the Morrone Hill Race at the Braemar Games. I took it randomly, without knowing who would be in the shot. As it turns out, Mark Beaumont - Scottish long distance cyclist who holds the record for cycling round the world in 2017 is there, in front, in Doddie's tartan. I went to see him arrive at Etoile in Paris on the final stretch of that gruelling challenge. I was living there at the time though - I didn't travel to Paris to be there! Anyway, I almost feel as if I know him as he also gave a wonderful inspirational speech at our kids' school after he returned from Paris. But, just behind him in the race, in black, is a friend of ours - Kevin. We didn't even know he was in the race. We've walked many Munros with him - he's as fit as a fiddle. Unexpected bonuses for me. :-)