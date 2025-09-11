Doddie's Men

One of the line-ups for the Tug of War in Braemar at the weekend - a team of sportsmen who are all involved in the Charity Foundation 'My Name'5 Doddie' set up by Scottish International rugby player Doddie Weir - to help find effective treatments for MND. Doddie died two years ago, after a brave fight against this terrible disease. The 5 in the name of the Foundation is a reference to Doddie's playing number for his clubs, and the jersey he wore when he earned his 61 caps for Scotland.



On the right of this image is Rob Wainwright - friend of Doddie's and also a Scottish International Rugby player. Mark Beamont (Scottish World Record breaking Round the World Cyclist) third from the right. Two of Doddie's sons are also in the line-up. This scene was quite amusing as they faced the Royal Box with King and Queen watching the Games, and dropped their kilts, to reveal their Doddie tartan shorts! You can see they are just about to do it!



They tugged against the local Estate workers. They won one tug, but as it's best of three the Estate workers were victorious. Very entertaining!



And, by the way, thanks for the kindly comments re my presentation yesterday morning. Happy to say that it seemed to go well, and I had lots of compliments. Very happy that it's done though!

