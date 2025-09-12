Previous
The Winners by jamibann
The Winners

Kyle Randalls of Glenfiddiich receiving the Heavyweight Championship Rosebowl at Braemar Games on Saturday. I was lucky to be sitting close enough to see the Royal party arrive at 3 pm, but also to get a few shots when the King stepped out of the Royal Box to present the shields and trophies.

And this concludes my week of Braemar Gathering photographs!

And today's challenge is a Fundraiser Competition at the Golf Club. I am helping and playing, but was not part of the organisation. Let's hope the weather is kind.
