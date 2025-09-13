Juniper Berries

They seem to be particularly prolific this year. There were lots on the bushes in the area where we walked with our friends Mhairie and Kev on Thursday. I don't use them much in cooking however, although they add a wee bit of flavour to venison dishes in winter.



We had a lovely walk with our friends and were going through the detail of our forthcoming trip to Morrocco when we plan to climb Mount Toubkal. Mhairie is the sensible one - she's going on a yoga retreat in Spain whilst we take on that challenge!



The fundraiser golf competition went really well yesterday. No photos, just all too hectic, but a good amount of money was raised for our club and a local charity too.