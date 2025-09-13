Previous
Juniper Berries

They seem to be particularly prolific this year. There were lots on the bushes in the area where we walked with our friends Mhairie and Kev on Thursday. I don't use them much in cooking however, although they add a wee bit of flavour to venison dishes in winter.

We had a lovely walk with our friends and were going through the detail of our forthcoming trip to Morrocco when we plan to climb Mount Toubkal. Mhairie is the sensible one - she's going on a yoga retreat in Spain whilst we take on that challenge!

The fundraiser golf competition went really well yesterday. No photos, just all too hectic, but a good amount of money was raised for our club and a local charity too.
Diana ace
Lovely capture of the berries, we use them quite a lot. Your upcoming trip does sound rather strenuous, but I am sure it will be a lot of fun for you and John. Good news re your golf competition.
September 13th, 2025  
