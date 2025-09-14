Previous
Mushroom Foraging by jamibann
Photo 4336

Mushroom Foraging

We spent a very interesting morning near Kinnoull hill in Perth, yesterday, foraging for mushrooms with an expert forager! We found about 40 species - not all edible, mind you! Some great names ... poison pie, hairy curtain crust, porcelaine, brittle gills, puff balls, sulfur tufts, turkey tails, to name but a few. Very educational and a lot of fun. We only picked one of each species and you can see a few of these in the forager's basket.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled when walking in the future!
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My friend always forages for mushrooms. She is Swiss. If I did it, you would be reading my obituary in the papers 😅🤣
September 14th, 2025  
