Mushroom Foraging

We spent a very interesting morning near Kinnoull hill in Perth, yesterday, foraging for mushrooms with an expert forager! We found about 40 species - not all edible, mind you! Some great names ... poison pie, hairy curtain crust, porcelaine, brittle gills, puff balls, sulfur tufts, turkey tails, to name but a few. Very educational and a lot of fun. We only picked one of each species and you can see a few of these in the forager's basket.



We'll be keeping our eyes peeled when walking in the future!