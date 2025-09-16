Previous
A Bike Hike by jamibann
We came down to Blair Atholl yesterday morning, with a plan for a few Corbetts in the area. No. 1 for this trip was Beinn Bhreac - one of the most remote and the second highest. The total walk was 42km, so we took the mountain bikes to cycle the track in and out. It was an extremely difficult start - very steep, but we managed the 13km in an hour and a half. Then we climbed the hill, 16km out and back, and a lot of boggy pathless moorland. The cycle back out was completed in an hour as there was a lot of downhill, compared to the cycle in! A hard day, but another Corbett conquered.
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - I love how you found even more ways to challenge yourselves
September 17th, 2025  
