Ptarmigan Couple by jamibann
Photo 4339

Ptarmigan Couple

I do love to encounter the ptarmigan on the hill - fairly rare these days. They are so funny as they run around trying to escape the humans! Taken on Beinn Bhreac yesterday.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Renee Salamon
Love the furry legs
