Previous
Photo 4339
Ptarmigan Couple
I do love to encounter the ptarmigan on the hill - fairly rare these days. They are so funny as they run around trying to escape the humans! Taken on Beinn Bhreac yesterday.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4548
photos
188
followers
119
following
1188% complete
View this month »
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th September 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the furry legs
September 17th, 2025
