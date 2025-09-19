Previous
The Falls of Bruar by jamibann
Photo 4341

The Falls of Bruar

We started our 'waiting on weather day' yesterday with a visit to the House of Bruar (a Scottish 'shopping centre') which is very well known in Blair Atholl and indeed most of Scotland. A place we'd heard about, driven past, but never visited. They also have a great on-line purchasing system. It didn't disappoint. John bought new wading boots from their fishing shop and I bought a new wooly hat and some cards and gifts. We had a snack lunch there, and a browse around the food hall. Afterwards we walked up to the Falls of Bruar which are nearby. We had fun spotting mushrooms (there were many), but we were unable to identify any that we could eat! Even recognising chanterelles proved difficult, since we had learned of the presence of false chanterelles!

This photo was taken from the top bridge - it was a feature which was repeated the length of the bridge.

A funny story - whilst at the Falls of Bruar - we had a text from our daughter in Norway - asking what we were doing there. A friend of hers from school had seen us but wasn't certain that it was us. He'd texted her and asked if her parents were at the Falls of Bruar. He'd been there walking with his mum. Such a small world, and isn't technology amazing?! It made us laugh. I said to John that it was just as well we were there with each other and not with a 'fancy bit'! Or we'd have been caught out! ;-)

After lunch we visited Blair Castle - photos of that tomorrow. The wind has gone down and so our walking programme is back on today.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
It is indeed a small world!!
September 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Love your Fabulously fancy bit… Wonderful to read your super day & gorgeous photo
September 19th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous shot. Nothing is private anymore
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and such a great fun narrative. Such a small world, quite scary 😅
September 19th, 2025  
Christina ace
Haha what a small world
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact