The Falls of Bruar

We started our 'waiting on weather day' yesterday with a visit to the House of Bruar (a Scottish 'shopping centre') which is very well known in Blair Atholl and indeed most of Scotland. A place we'd heard about, driven past, but never visited. They also have a great on-line purchasing system. It didn't disappoint. John bought new wading boots from their fishing shop and I bought a new wooly hat and some cards and gifts. We had a snack lunch there, and a browse around the food hall. Afterwards we walked up to the Falls of Bruar which are nearby. We had fun spotting mushrooms (there were many), but we were unable to identify any that we could eat! Even recognising chanterelles proved difficult, since we had learned of the presence of false chanterelles!



This photo was taken from the top bridge - it was a feature which was repeated the length of the bridge.



A funny story - whilst at the Falls of Bruar - we had a text from our daughter in Norway - asking what we were doing there. A friend of hers from school had seen us but wasn't certain that it was us. He'd texted her and asked if her parents were at the Falls of Bruar. He'd been there walking with his mum. Such a small world, and isn't technology amazing?! It made us laugh. I said to John that it was just as well we were there with each other and not with a 'fancy bit'! Or we'd have been caught out! ;-)



After lunch we visited Blair Castle - photos of that tomorrow. The wind has gone down and so our walking programme is back on today.