Previous
Photo 4346
Words are all I have
Some of you may recognise these words on the walls of this chain of hotels in the UK. Currently in Edinburgh meeting with hubby’s sisters before flying out tomorrow morning.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th September 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
I don't recognise any of them, nor can I read them as you have cropped out half of the words 😂. I've had fun trying to work them out though
September 24th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beatles lyrics? Have a great trip.
September 24th, 2025
