Previous
Words are all I have by jamibann
Photo 4346

Words are all I have

Some of you may recognise these words on the walls of this chain of hotels in the UK. Currently in Edinburgh meeting with hubby’s sisters before flying out tomorrow morning.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
I don't recognise any of them, nor can I read them as you have cropped out half of the words 😂. I've had fun trying to work them out though
September 24th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beatles lyrics? Have a great trip.
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact