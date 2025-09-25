Previous
Calton Hill, Edinburgh by jamibann
Calton Hill, Edinburgh

Uploading an Edinburgh photo before I move onto Marrakech and beyond! On Wednesday 24th, we had time to walk up to Calton Hill. It was a beautiful, mild day, and people were enjoying the sunshine. This guy was intriguing, and there were others ... all doing their own thing. It reminded me a bit of my Paris days, where you can just move around taking sneaky pictures of people of all nationalities just doing their thing. After Calton Hill we went down Leith Walk and had a light lunch at the Italian Deli Valvona & Crolla - a new discovery for us and highly recommended. We then met up with John's sisters again (having had dinner with them on Tuesday evening) and went to the cinema to see the final Downton Abbey film. Really good - I cried! After that John and I took the tram out to our hotel at the airport in preparation for heading out to Marrakech early Thursday morning.
25th September 2025

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca
Sounds a delightful way to begin your adventures before you left Edinburgh. Love his curly hair that matches his hat.
So Downton Abbey is good then? I shall look forward to seeing that at some point then.
October 3rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
@casablanca We all really enjoyed the film. I think you will too!
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley
Fabulous capture and scenery…. Sooo beautiful
October 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 3rd, 2025  
