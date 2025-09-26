Le Jardin Secret, Marrakech

Having previously been to Marrakech about 15 years ago with two girlfriends, I was about to discover Marrakech with two 'boys' - not quite the same vibe! However, we were staying in a central location and so we went for a wander around the town after having dropped our suitcases at the Riad - which was the same one I'd stayed in before, so it was fun rediscovering it! This Secret Garden, in the heart of the city, was not open to visit then, so it was nice to discover something new together - a nice green oasis in the heat and hubbub of the city. We also walked around the souks and visited the big Place Jemaa el Fna - where it all goes on! We had dinner at La Pergola on a quiet back street on the way back to our Riad.