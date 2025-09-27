Sign up
Photo 4349
Street Art, Marrakech
We had a second day to enjoy Marrakech, and so we went out with a guide who took us around the town and to the Madersa Ben Youssef. In the evening we went back to Place Jemaa el Fna and had tapas at the Mabrouka Sky Bar.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4564
photos
187
followers
119
following
1193% complete
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th September 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this amazing street art, quite a scary character. Good to hear that you had time to enjoy the city.
October 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super street art… a fascinating place
October 3rd, 2025
