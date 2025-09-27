Previous
Street Art, Marrakech by jamibann
Street Art, Marrakech

We had a second day to enjoy Marrakech, and so we went out with a guide who took us around the town and to the Madersa Ben Youssef. In the evening we went back to Place Jemaa el Fna and had tapas at the Mabrouka Sky Bar.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this amazing street art, quite a scary character. Good to hear that you had time to enjoy the city.
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super street art… a fascinating place
October 3rd, 2025  
