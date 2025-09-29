Previous
Day 1 Imlil to Les Mouflons Base Camp by jamibann
Day 1 Imlil to Les Mouflons Base Camp

We met with our group at the Riad and everyone was really nice. A group of 9 of us, aged 25-66 - 5 men, 4 women. After an excellent breakfast at our new Riad, we set off on a small bus to transfer the two hours to Imlil, the starting point for our journey. We met up with our guides, Moustafa and Mohammed, and got walking fairly quickly thereafter. The first day's trek was only to base camp - about 12 km. However, it was a climb of about 1450m elevation in the heat of the day, so it was quite a significant walk. Our guides kept us walking very slowly, which felt frustrating, but we knew it was to ensure that we didn't succumb to altitude sickness. We stopped on the way for a light, late lunch, and arrived at Base Camp around 5 pm. Elevation 3207m. This was taken about half way, looking back down the valley we were walking up.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Issi Bannerman

Beverley ace
Super capture… ooo so much fun
October 3rd, 2025  
