Cats of Marrakech by jamibann
Photo 4347

Cats of Marrakech

I thought I’d post a photo from my I-phone just before we leave Marrakech. Taken last night as we went out for dinner. We’ve had the most amazing time. We completed our mission (3 x 4000m+ peaks) including Mount Toubkal at 4167m, the highest in the Atlas Mountains. It has been a challenge, not a holiday, but what a great experience with a lovely group of people aging from 25 - 66. We were the oldest, but not the weakest links - so that’s always reassuring. More detail and photos of the trip to follow once I’m back home and have downloaded the shots from my cameras.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Congrats, you did it! Well done. Look forward to hearing all about it. Love the cats 😻 Safe travels home.
October 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How adorable, I could take them all home! I knew your trip would not be a holiday, but another great challenge! Well done, looking forward to your photos xx
October 2nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lookingforward to seeing pics of your adventure. Lovely cats looking very pretty on the doorstep.
October 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Glad you've had a good time, knew you wouldn't be lazing around a pool!!

Cute kitties
October 2nd, 2025  
