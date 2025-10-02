Cats of Marrakech

I thought I’d post a photo from my I-phone just before we leave Marrakech. Taken last night as we went out for dinner. We’ve had the most amazing time. We completed our mission (3 x 4000m+ peaks) including Mount Toubkal at 4167m, the highest in the Atlas Mountains. It has been a challenge, not a holiday, but what a great experience with a lovely group of people aging from 25 - 66. We were the oldest, but not the weakest links - so that’s always reassuring. More detail and photos of the trip to follow once I’m back home and have downloaded the shots from my cameras.