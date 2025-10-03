Previous
Les Mouflons Base Camp @ 3207m by jamibann
This was to be our home for two nights at the foot of Mount Toubkal and two other significant peaks. Our dorm had 17 beds (mostly bunks - but being the oldies, we were allocated the lower level), mixed, electric for only two hours a day (6.30-8.30 pm) and obviously, no internet! Head torches required most of the time. Basic toilet and shower facilities. Great camaraderie and decent, simple food. Our first night was very difficult though - trying to sleep at altitude, but also there was a group of people in our dorm were getting up at 2.30 am to climb Toubkal for sunrise, and so we basically didn't get any sleep, even though we were starting out later. The second night was better, as everyone in the dorm, including us, was getting up at 2.30 am, so no sneaking around trying to be quiet.

I've now caught up with posting photos up until today, but will continue over the next few days with more photos and stories of Days 2 and 3 in the Atlas Mountains. Sorry I won't be able to catch up with commenting, but hopefully will get a chance to start participating in that as of tomorrow!
