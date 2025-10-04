Mount Toubkal Summit

It's that familiar person on top of a mountain, again, isn't it?! This time on the summit of Mount Toubkal (4167m) in the Atlas Mountains.



We made it up there from Base Camp without any particular difficulty (a 9km walk there and back, with 1000m of elevation gain), despite a night of very little sleep. But it is slow going because of the steepness and the altitude. The guides ensure you don't try and go too fast, as this reduces any possibility of sickness. We did not go for sunrise, as many people did, as we had another day's walking the following day, and the guides (quite rightly) opted to start out at 7am for Toubkal, thus avoiding the busy time when most people walk up. We did our sunrise walk the following day on those mountains behind John.



We had great weather for our ascent of Toubkal, and enjoyed a good half hour on top, eating snack and taking photos. Afterwards we walked back down and had a late lunch at the refuge. One of the young members of our group, Abie, was a yoga instructor, and she offered to give us a session in the sunshine outside the refuge. It was super. Only 4 of us did the class though (which must have been comical with so many onlookers) - others preferred to watch and laugh at us attempting to get into certain positions with excruciatingly hard ground below us.



After the yoga we rested up at base camp, opting for an early night as we had a 2.30 am alarm for next day. 8 of our dorm mates changed out that night (many people come to base camp, sleep over, walk to summit of Toubkal and leave the same day) The changeout worked well for us as it meant that all of us were getting up at the same time in the morning.