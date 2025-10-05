Sign up
Photo 4357
Toubkal Two
I liked this shot of this adorable couple on top of Toubkal. Abie and Rob were great fun to be with, fit as fiddles and very much in love. So nice to see - and Abie did our yoga session down at the refuge after this walk.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
10
6
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
29th September 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely shot and a great view
October 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful shot!
October 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A lovely candid with a super view too
October 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
a magical capture of these young lovers on top of the world.
October 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet!
October 5th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a viewpoint - lovely couple photo too.
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fab view point and candid
October 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
What a gorgeous image.
October 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a sweet shot. I hope you are able to give them a copy of it.
October 5th, 2025
judith deacon
What a glorious shot, that will bring back wonderful memories for them for years to come!
October 5th, 2025
