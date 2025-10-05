Previous
Toubkal Two by jamibann
Photo 4357

Toubkal Two

I liked this shot of this adorable couple on top of Toubkal. Abie and Rob were great fun to be with, fit as fiddles and very much in love. So nice to see - and Abie did our yoga session down at the refuge after this walk.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely shot and a great view
October 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot!
October 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely candid with a super view too
October 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
a magical capture of these young lovers on top of the world.
October 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet!
October 5th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
What a viewpoint - lovely couple photo too.
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fab view point and candid
October 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a gorgeous image.
October 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a sweet shot. I hope you are able to give them a copy of it.
October 5th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a glorious shot, that will bring back wonderful memories for them for years to come!
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact