Base Camp to Ras Ouanoukrim (4083m) and Timezguida (4089m)

We set the alarms for 2.30 am and departed at 3 am for the two peaks, head torches on full. Our friend Kevin was ill, so he did not come along. We felt very sorry for him, but it was the right decision. We walked to the top of Ras Ouanoukrim in complete darkness. This included a scramble near the top which had to be negotiated very carefully. We arrived at the top at 07h16, in perfect time to watch the sun coming up at 07h34 and have some snack to keep us going. This photo was taken just as we were leaving base camp, looking down the valley towards Imlil and Marrakech.