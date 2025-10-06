Previous
Base Camp to Ras Ouanoukrim (4083m) and Timezguida (4089m) by jamibann
Base Camp to Ras Ouanoukrim (4083m) and Timezguida (4089m)

We set the alarms for 2.30 am and departed at 3 am for the two peaks, head torches on full. Our friend Kevin was ill, so he did not come along. We felt very sorry for him, but it was the right decision. We walked to the top of Ras Ouanoukrim in complete darkness. This included a scramble near the top which had to be negotiated very carefully. We arrived at the top at 07h16, in perfect time to watch the sun coming up at 07h34 and have some snack to keep us going. This photo was taken just as we were leaving base camp, looking down the valley towards Imlil and Marrakech.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR
Was it very chilly??
I'm so enjoying your trip 🙂
October 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It was cold enough to need jacket, hat and gloves, but not bad at all. Very little wind. As soon as the sun came up, it was fine.
October 6th, 2025  
Shirley
How fabulous
October 6th, 2025  
Brian
Awesome 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 6th, 2025  
julia
Fantastic shot..
October 6th, 2025  
Christina
Amazing shot - and what an adventure!
October 6th, 2025  
Babs
What an excellent shot.
October 6th, 2025  
Dianne
Wow - such a great image to look back on in years to come!
October 6th, 2025  
