Previous
Sunrise on Tuesday 30th September, 07h34 by jamibann
Photo 4359

Sunrise on Tuesday 30th September, 07h34

Having hiked for over four hours in the dark, we finally reached the summit of Ras Ouanoukrim (4083m) on Tuesday morning. Such a worthwhile experience! This is taken looking over towards Mount Toubkal - our hike of the day before.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Wow. What a sight!
October 7th, 2025  
Dianne ace
How fantastic - well worth those four hours hiking in the dark!
October 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Issi this is so beautiful - after the climb down do you go back to bed???
October 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Ha ha ... oh no ... back to base camp by 11am, quick lunch and pack, walk down to Imlil, arriving at around 5pm. Then transfer to Marrakech by bus. A very long day! ;-)
October 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Truly an amazing adventure! So glad it went so well.
October 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
So adventurous and well worth the effort!
October 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@jamibann I'm so glad I join you photographically, I'd never keep up 🥱💤😴
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
October 7th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Glorious.
October 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Sublime
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact