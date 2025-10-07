Sign up
Previous
Photo 4359
Sunrise on Tuesday 30th September, 07h34
Having hiked for over four hours in the dark, we finally reached the summit of Ras Ouanoukrim (4083m) on Tuesday morning. Such a worthwhile experience! This is taken looking over towards Mount Toubkal - our hike of the day before.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
10
7
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4568
187
119
17
10
7
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
30th September 2025 6:34am
View Info
View All
Public
Wylie
Wow. What a sight!
October 7th, 2025
Dianne
How fantastic - well worth those four hours hiking in the dark!
October 7th, 2025
JackieR
Issi this is so beautiful - after the climb down do you go back to bed???
October 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Ha ha ... oh no ... back to base camp by 11am, quick lunch and pack, walk down to Imlil, arriving at around 5pm. Then transfer to Marrakech by bus. A very long day! ;-)
October 7th, 2025
Dorothy
Truly an amazing adventure! So glad it went so well.
October 7th, 2025
Christina
So adventurous and well worth the effort!
October 7th, 2025
JackieR
@jamibann
I'm so glad I join you photographically, I'd never keep up 🥱💤😴
October 7th, 2025
Diana
Breathtakingly beautiful!
October 7th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
Glorious.
October 7th, 2025
Lesley
Sublime
October 7th, 2025
