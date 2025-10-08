Previous
Scrambling down Ras Ouanoukrim by jamibann
Scrambling down Ras Ouanoukrim

After our stop for sunrise, we headed to the second peak of the day, took some photos and then started our walk back down to base camp. We had to scramble down what we'd scrambled up in darkness. John and I were very comfortable with this as we've done quite a lot of scrambling in the Scottish Mountains, but for some, although they were fit, the scrambling was a new and scary experience!

I loved this walk as it was more technically challenging, but also because we never met anyone else up there. We saw two people on the first summit as we were arriving on the second. That was it. What a treat! Mount Toubkal may be the highest mountain in the Atlas Mountains, but these two peaks, although slightly less high, were much more rewarding.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks ever so scary to me, fabulous shot though!
October 8th, 2025  
