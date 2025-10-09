Previous
Waiting by jamibann
Photo 4361

Waiting

There was a wee bit of a bottleneck as everyone completed the scramble on Tuesday. A great photo opportunity though - here we have Rob, Maria and Sam, chilling with us and waiting for the remaining three to descend. I smiled at 25-year old Abie when she came down and announced that was the hardest thing she's ever done. She's a marathon and ultra-marathon runner! I've never done anything as hard as that ... only a few half marathons when I was in my thirties. But it just goes to show - horses for courses. What's easy for someone is not necessarily easy for everyone.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot with those massive rock formations.
October 9th, 2025  
julia ace
A 'puff out your chest moment's..
October 9th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Very nice to see your trip in the High Atlas. I also just came back from Mount M'Goun (4071m) in Morocco and a few days in Marrakesh!.
I might return for Mount Toubkal, but I am also very much interested by the Ras Ouanoukrim.

Anyhow, i really like the contrast between busy Marrakesh and High Atlas!! Perfect holiday!
October 9th, 2025  
