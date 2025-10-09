Waiting

There was a wee bit of a bottleneck as everyone completed the scramble on Tuesday. A great photo opportunity though - here we have Rob, Maria and Sam, chilling with us and waiting for the remaining three to descend. I smiled at 25-year old Abie when she came down and announced that was the hardest thing she's ever done. She's a marathon and ultra-marathon runner! I've never done anything as hard as that ... only a few half marathons when I was in my thirties. But it just goes to show - horses for courses. What's easy for someone is not necessarily easy for everyone.