Jardin Majorelle, Marrakech

I visited this garden last time I was in Marrakech in 2009, and I wanted to go back to see how/if it had changed. It was brighter and tidier, but fairly unchanged - although there were many more people visiting, as entry times were staggered and you had to book in advance. Also the area around the garden has gone up in the world. Lots of 'posh' cafes and restaurants around, which I don't remember from 2009. It's still a fabulous oasis of tranquility to while away an hour or so. The birds seem to enjoy it, too. This pigeon is certainly having a whale of a time!



This garden was created by Jaques Majorelle, and was purchased by Yves Saint-Laurent in the 1980s. It is now run by the Foundation Jardin Majorelle, a non-profit organisation.