Another birdie

Another birdie in the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakech. He was beautifully highlighted by the sun peeping through the cacti and ferns.



Going through another busy patch at the moment, so I'm very glad for my Morocco photos to bridge the gap. We had our Golf Club's season-closing matches and prize giving yesterday, and today is the Ladies' Section AGM. I'm looking to some quiet time after today, as golf committee activities fall away over the winter season, with hopefully a bit more time for family and friends.