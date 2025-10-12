Previous
Another birdie by jamibann
Photo 4364

Another birdie

Another birdie in the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakech. He was beautifully highlighted by the sun peeping through the cacti and ferns.

Going through another busy patch at the moment, so I'm very glad for my Morocco photos to bridge the gap. We had our Golf Club's season-closing matches and prize giving yesterday, and today is the Ladies' Section AGM. I'm looking to some quiet time after today, as golf committee activities fall away over the winter season, with hopefully a bit more time for family and friends.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact