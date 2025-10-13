Sign up
Previous
Photo 4365
More Jardin Majorelle Magic
Just another shot from the Jardin Majorelle, Marrakech.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st October 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
what a gorgeous photo. Interesting contrasts too
October 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light, such beautiful blooms on the cacti!
October 13th, 2025
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot - love the outline of the arches and blooms
October 13th, 2025
