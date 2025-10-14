Previous
Back on the Road Bikes by jamibann
Photo 4366

Back on the Road Bikes

We used to do such a lot of road cycling, but we haven't used our road bikes in about 18 months - but yesterday was the day. We will be cycling in Taiwan when we visit our son, so have earmarked the next 6 weeks for cycle training.

I'd forgotten how much I enjoy the light feeling of the road bike. No rucksacks, no panniers, just pedal power. We enjoyed our 'go to' cycle of 33km around by Gairnshiel and Balmoral. There are a couple of good hills too, so it's a perfect training ride and takes under 2 hours.

The colours yesterday were spectacular, although we encountered mist coming down towards Crathie and felt a bit exposed - glasses misting up and poor visibility for a while - fortunately it was just low cloud and once we dropped down we were out of it and back into the sunshine.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
