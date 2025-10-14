Back on the Road Bikes

We used to do such a lot of road cycling, but we haven't used our road bikes in about 18 months - but yesterday was the day. We will be cycling in Taiwan when we visit our son, so have earmarked the next 6 weeks for cycle training.



I'd forgotten how much I enjoy the light feeling of the road bike. No rucksacks, no panniers, just pedal power. We enjoyed our 'go to' cycle of 33km around by Gairnshiel and Balmoral. There are a couple of good hills too, so it's a perfect training ride and takes under 2 hours.



The colours yesterday were spectacular, although we encountered mist coming down towards Crathie and felt a bit exposed - glasses misting up and poor visibility for a while - fortunately it was just low cloud and once we dropped down we were out of it and back into the sunshine.