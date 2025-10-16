Previous
The Bridges at Gairnshiel
The Bridges at Gairnshiel

I went for another wee cycle yesterday as the weather was just too good to miss. I went alone as JB was otherwise engaged - not something I'm keen on doing as I always worry about getting a puncture and being a complete numpty when it comes to changing a tyre unaided. I know the theory of it, and I carry the kit, but I've never really been tested on being able to do it alone. However, I'm happy to say, my mechanical skills were not required yesterday.

I stopped on the old Gairnshiel Bridge - you can see the new one in the background. The old humpback bridge over the river Gairn was built in the 18th century and can no longer handle modern traffic. It was replaced in 2022 by the new, simpler, and more effective Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.
Issi Bannerman

Maggiemae ace
I used to rely on my phone for calling someone if a problem with cycling occurred! It never happened!
October 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
When you say wee cycle ride, you keen 100km don't you!

This is a really lovely scene, and an interesting narrative too
October 16th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous view and so lovely to be out on your bike... glad all was trouble free. X
October 16th, 2025  
