The Bridges at Gairnshiel

I went for another wee cycle yesterday as the weather was just too good to miss. I went alone as JB was otherwise engaged - not something I'm keen on doing as I always worry about getting a puncture and being a complete numpty when it comes to changing a tyre unaided. I know the theory of it, and I carry the kit, but I've never really been tested on being able to do it alone. However, I'm happy to say, my mechanical skills were not required yesterday.



I stopped on the old Gairnshiel Bridge - you can see the new one in the background. The old humpback bridge over the river Gairn was built in the 18th century and can no longer handle modern traffic. It was replaced in 2022 by the new, simpler, and more effective Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.