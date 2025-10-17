Jenny Wren

John headed off to Dunblane today to play golf, and so I went to recce a walk that we need to lead in December. We have already walked it twice, but we still have some details to iron out as there is a fair bit of it off path. I sorted out one issue - i.e. I found some path where I needed it, but I also discovered another detail - the landowner is putting up a huge line of deer-fence, right in the middle of our walk! I managed to complete the walk today, but we'll need to wait until the fence is finished and see where it ends, and whether they leave a gate anywhere - otherwise it might have to be significantly changed. Very glad I went today as we still have lots of time to keep an eye on what's going on and amend our plan if needs be.



On a much more positive note, being on my own allowed me time to ponder and wander, and more importantly, take photos. I heard a wren (in fact there were two) in amongst a pile of old fence posts and wire as I came towards the end of my walk. I stayed for ages as they played together, and managed to get some reasonable shots, given that I didn't have a zoom lens with me.