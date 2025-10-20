A Fan of Fence

On Friday's walk, I noticed this old fence which had fanned out as it had become more and more dilapidated. Very artistic, I thought!



Yesterday was cold and windy. For the first day in I cannot remember when, I had nothing in my diary. Nothing. A quiet Sunday. I did every admin task on my check list. I read a bit. I booked a week away in Madeira at the New Year. I cooked Sunday Roast with Yorkshire puddings. I really enjoyed my quiet day. Today it's a health check in the morning and a Golf Club Council meeting in the afternoon. A much more normal state of affairs. :-)