A Fan of Fence by jamibann
A Fan of Fence

On Friday's walk, I noticed this old fence which had fanned out as it had become more and more dilapidated. Very artistic, I thought!

Yesterday was cold and windy. For the first day in I cannot remember when, I had nothing in my diary. Nothing. A quiet Sunday. I did every admin task on my check list. I read a bit. I booked a week away in Madeira at the New Year. I cooked Sunday Roast with Yorkshire puddings. I really enjoyed my quiet day. Today it's a health check in the morning and a Golf Club Council meeting in the afternoon. A much more normal state of affairs. :-)
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Renee Salamon ace
Fascinating sculpture! I love all the textures and the way the capture splits into a h&h
October 20th, 2025  
Christina ace
That has certainly seen better days. I'm pleased you enjoyed your quiet day.
October 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
It doesn't sound the same as my 'quiet day"! I do nothing except sit!
October 20th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
How nice of the fence to fall apart in such an appealing way!
October 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Goodness, what a shock for you to have a day off!! You never seem to stop! I like this fence fan, what fun.
October 20th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Installation art in the forest 🫠
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
A very arty fence. Glad you enjoyed your quiet day
October 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 20th, 2025  
