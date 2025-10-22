More Miles less Hills

Previous
A shot from my I-phone yesterday as we went out for a soggy cycle. We waited for the rain to go off, but it didn't. It wasn't too heavy though, and we've got to keep the training going if we're going to enjoy our holiday in November. So off we went at 11 am. We've been concentrating on hills on the last 3 rides, so we upped the distance a bit yesterday and reduced the hills. We also fitted in a lovely bowl of soup at The Boat Inn in Aboyne on our circular route from Ballater / Burn Of Vat / Tarland / Coull / Aboyne and then home on the south Deeside Road. 50 km on the nose.

We'd just met a wide tractor on this narrow bit of road, just before the hill up to the junction, and had stopped at the side of the road to let him past. So, I got ahead of JB when we jumped back on the bikes, stopping at the junction to catch his arrival on camera. He was almost smiling!
julia ace
Very dedicated .. training in all weather.. good for you..
October 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Good for you keeping up the training despite the dreich day. Nice shot and nearly a smile indeed!
October 22nd, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
What a soggy outing but soggy days have their pleasures, hot soup always tastes so much better
October 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Love the muted colours and tones
October 22nd, 2025  
