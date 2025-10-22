More Miles less Hills

A shot from my I-phone yesterday as we went out for a soggy cycle. We waited for the rain to go off, but it didn't. It wasn't too heavy though, and we've got to keep the training going if we're going to enjoy our holiday in November. So off we went at 11 am. We've been concentrating on hills on the last 3 rides, so we upped the distance a bit yesterday and reduced the hills. We also fitted in a lovely bowl of soup at The Boat Inn in Aboyne on our circular route from Ballater / Burn Of Vat / Tarland / Coull / Aboyne and then home on the south Deeside Road. 50 km on the nose.



We'd just met a wide tractor on this narrow bit of road, just before the hill up to the junction, and had stopped at the side of the road to let him past. So, I got ahead of JB when we jumped back on the bikes, stopping at the junction to catch his arrival on camera. He was almost smiling!