Walk This Way!

JB was busy yesterday, and as it was a fine day I thought I'd go out and check progress on the deer fence that is being erected along our proposed walk for December. No change at all. The fence is still half built and all the vehicles/tools are still strewn around the hillside. I still don't know what impact it might have on our walk. I do however now have the telephone number of the Forestry Manager and so I will be able to call him and ask his advice/get information from him. A job for next week.



In the meantime, I really enjoyed being out on my own with the camera. I tried out bits of new routes (some successful, others not) and I messed about with my camera - something I tend not to do if I'm with others - too tedious for them.



Here, as you can imagine, I set the camera down on the ground, set the timer and walked away. It's not a very natural walk, as it was difficult to pace myself to be at the right place for the camera. I had lots of fun doing this, and am very glad that no-one came along! I suspect it would have taken a bit of explaining.