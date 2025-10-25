Sign up
Photo 4377
Autumn Leaves are all around
Another shot from Wednesday's walk. The colours were amazing in some areas.
We're off to St Andrews later today for Shirley and Mike's wedding. They have been together for about 10 years now and at age 65 decided to tie the knot. I'm really looking forward to it.
They are one of the couples from our 3-couple golfing group. I've mentioned them before on 365. Bill and Lesley, the other couple, will also be at the wedding.
Us girls met when we were all foot-loose, fancy-free and living and working in Aberdeen in the eighties. The boys have just gradually been tagged on. ;-)
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
22nd October 2025 1:37pm
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colours. How wonderful to be going to your old friend's wedding, better late than never.
October 25th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is so beautiful. Enjoy the wedding
October 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely rich colours. Have a super wedding celebration
October 25th, 2025
