Autumn Leaves are all around

Another shot from Wednesday's walk. The colours were amazing in some areas.



We're off to St Andrews later today for Shirley and Mike's wedding. They have been together for about 10 years now and at age 65 decided to tie the knot. I'm really looking forward to it.





They are one of the couples from our 3-couple golfing group. I've mentioned them before on 365. Bill and Lesley, the other couple, will also be at the wedding.



Us girls met when we were all foot-loose, fancy-free and living and working in Aberdeen in the eighties. The boys have just gradually been tagged on. ;-)