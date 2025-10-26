Wedding Selfie

We thoroughly enjoyed Shirley and Mike's wedding yesterday. I had taken my small camera in my handbag, but we were asked not to take photos, and to leave that to the professional. Fair enough. But we were encouraged to take our phones out and take a selfie whilst waiting for the bride to appear - as our own personal memento of the day. Great idea I thought. Then we were asked to introduce ourselves to someone sitting closeby that we didn't know. A nice ice breaker idea too, I thought.



A fabulous day spent with lovely people - new acquaintances and old friends alike.