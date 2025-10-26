Previous
Wedding Selfie by jamibann
We thoroughly enjoyed Shirley and Mike's wedding yesterday. I had taken my small camera in my handbag, but we were asked not to take photos, and to leave that to the professional. Fair enough. But we were encouraged to take our phones out and take a selfie whilst waiting for the bride to appear - as our own personal memento of the day. Great idea I thought. Then we were asked to introduce ourselves to someone sitting closeby that we didn't know. A nice ice breaker idea too, I thought.

A fabulous day spent with lovely people - new acquaintances and old friends alike.
Issi Bannerman

ace
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot and nice to see you
October 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh it's fabulous to meet you both,!!!
October 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You both scrub up very well! Looking gorgeous the pair of you! Sounds a lovely wedding….i do love a wedding. Gorgeous dress Issi!
October 26th, 2025  
